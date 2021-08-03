OxyChem Targets Flooring Co.'s Successor In Enviro Row

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Bath Iron Works Corp. must shoulder part of the cost of cleaning up pollution in New Jersey's Passaic River because it's the legal successor to a flooring company that operated a plant next to the river for more than 100 years, Occidental Chemical Corp. has told a federal court. Occidental, known as OxyChem, said in a partial summary judgment motion Monday that Bath Iron Works absorbed the liabilities of the owners of what is known as the Congoleum plant. The argument came as part of OxyChem's suit seeking contributions from more than 100 entities to help with the massive remediation....

