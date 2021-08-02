Albright Nixes Google Bid To Send Sonos Patent Suit To Calif.

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright on Monday denied Google's motion to transfer a patent suit by speaker manufacturer Sonos Inc. to California, rejecting the Silicon Valley firm's contention that contracts between the companies require any disputes to be heard in the Golden State. In a sealed order, the Texas judge shut down Google's attempt to keep the case, which alleges that the tech giant's products infringe Sonos wireless audio patents, out of his Waco courtroom, where patent owners have filed 25% of all infringement suits in the U.S. this year. Google's efforts to avoid litigating the case in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS