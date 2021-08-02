Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Albright Nixes Google Bid To Send Sonos Patent Suit To Calif.

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright on Monday denied Google's motion to transfer a patent suit by speaker manufacturer Sonos Inc. to California, rejecting the Silicon Valley firm's contention that contracts between the companies require any disputes to be heard in the Golden State.

In a sealed order, the Texas judge shut down Google's attempt to keep the case, which alleges that the tech giant's products infringe Sonos wireless audio patents, out of his Waco courtroom, where patent owners have filed 25% of all infringement suits in the U.S. this year.

Google's efforts to avoid litigating the case in the...

