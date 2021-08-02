Carnival Settles Suit Over Passenger's Heart Attack Death

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Ahead of a late September trial, Carnival Corp. has settled a suit accusing the cruise ship company of causing the death of a passenger who had suffered a major heart attack, according to a notice filed in Florida federal court on Monday. Carnival and the passenger's relatives informed a Florida federal judge that the parties "have reached an amicable settlement of all claims in this matter." The suit filed by widow Linda Eisenman alleges Carnival refused to let Jeffrey Eisenman off the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship while it was docked at Grand Turk in December 2018 despite the ship doctor's assessment...

