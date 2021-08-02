Rawlings Bat Buyers Down In Count On Cert. In False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Consumers alleging that Rawlings Sporting Goods mislabeled the weight of baseball bats failed to persuade a California federal judge Monday to grant class certification after he expressed doubts that half an ounce overweight is a material amount to consumers, although they are not out and will get another swing through supplemental briefing. U.S. District Judge George H. Wu told the parties during a remote hearing that he found a number of flaws in an amended motion for class certification and that efforts to respond to problems he found in the original motion were coming up short. Lead plaintiff Richard Sotelo originally sought...

