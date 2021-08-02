NJ Man Gets 16 Months For Posting Judge's Address Online

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey man accused of threatening a federal judge will serve 16 months of confinement after he pled guilty to posting the judge's private information online and was sentenced in a Pennsylvania federal court Monday. William Kaetz, 56, of Paramus pled guilty to one count of making restricted personal information publicly available in connection with the October 2020 incident, where he allegedly threatened to kill a New Jersey federal judge and posted the judge's name and home address on Facebook and Twitter. As part of his plea, prosecutors withdrew charges of threatening to kill a federal judge, using interstate communications...

