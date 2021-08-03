3 Firms Vie To Lead Investor Suit Against Mass. Biotech Co.

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP filed competing bids in Massachusetts federal court Monday to represent investors in a class action against Frequency Therapeutics Inc., which allegedly hid bad clinical trial results for its hearing loss treatment while executives dumped their stakes. Two putative class actions filed against Frequency Therapeutics in June claimed the Woburn-based biotech company knew that clinical trials of its FX-322 treatment for patients with sensorineural hearing loss showed the drug was not performing better than the placebo and repeatedly delayed releasing the trial group results. By the...

