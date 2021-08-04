MT Utility Tells 9th Circ. To Bring Back Suit From Tribal Court

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- An electric company has asked the Ninth Circuit to reconsider tribal authority and jurisdiction over a case lodged by a Crow Tribe member for allegedly shutting off his power in the middle of winter. In a brief filed Monday, Big Horn County Electric Cooperative Inc. said a Montana federal court misinterpreted federal court precedent in forming its "mistaken notion of tribal sovereign powers" over the utility's activity within its right-of-way in the Crow Reservation. The federal government, and not the Crow Tribe, granted the utility's "perpetual right to be present on and deliver electric service within the 288 acre Agency Reservation,"...

