Credit Unions Say Sonic's Lax Security Behind Data Breach

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A trio of credit unions have asked a federal judge to deny fast food chain Sonic Corp.'s bid for an early judgment in a class action over a massive data breach in which hackers gained access to cash registers at 762 franchise restaurants. In a brief filed Monday in Ohio federal court, the financial institutions refused to accept Sonic's claim that a cloud software company was to blame for the data breach, and said there are questions of material fact about the restaurant chain's duty of care that must be put to a jury. American Airlines Federal Credit Union, Redstone Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS