Ex-Owner Says He Is True Florida Man In Golf Course Scrap

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The former owner of a Virginia golf course sculpted from coal ash denied moving to Florida so he could relitigate a contract suit over the property, telling the Fourth Circuit on Monday there would be nothing wrong with it even if he did, as he sought to revive the case. Neil Wallace is trying to wrest control of Battlefield Golf Course in Chesapeake, Virginia, from rival MJM Golf LLC. A Virginia federal judge in March tossed a contract suit he brought through his company, Tee Feral Golf LLC, finding Wallace had created the Florida company so he could bring a federal case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS