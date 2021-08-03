Feds Want Bowe Bergdahl's Court-Martial Challenge Axed

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged a D.C. federal judge to reject former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's bid to overturn his court-martial, saying military courts had appropriately considered and rejected his allegations of unlawful influence by former President Donald Trump. Military courts had correctly ruled that no objective observer would significantly doubt the fairness of Bergdahl's conviction and sentence for abandoning his post in Afghanistan despite comments from Trump and the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the government said in a motion to dismiss Monday. "Mr. Bergdahl's claims of unlawful command influence were considered, and rejected, three times by the military judge...

