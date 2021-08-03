Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kazakhstan Says DC Property Off Limits In $506M Award Fight

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Republic of Kazakhstan moved to protect its D.C. property from two Moldovan oil and gas investors seeking to enforce a $506 million arbitration award, saying the men falsely claimed that the building housed commercial offices.

In a reply brief filed Monday in D.C. federal court, Kazakhstan said its downtown property is immune from seizure by Anatoli Stati and his son under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act because it is exclusively used for diplomatic purposes. According to the brief, the building serves as a residence for employees of the Kazakhstan embassy.

The Statis and their companies asked U.S. District Judge Amy...

