Takeda Kept Generic Drug Off Shelves For 6 Years, Suit Says

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 11:34 AM EDT) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. was hit with a proposed class action Tuesday in Massachusetts federal court by a drug company who claims the pharmaceutical giant paid a competitor to keep a generic anti-constipation drug off the market for six years to preserve Takeda's monopoly. According to the complaint, Takeda paid Par Pharmaceutical Inc. in late 2014, so the latter company would not go to market with generic Amitiza. The deal kept Takeda as the only game in town for a drug with lubiprostone as the active pharmaceutical ingredient, the suit claims, and Takeda shared the monopoly's profits with Par, which is...

