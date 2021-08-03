Wilmington Trust Strikes $5.5M Deal In Auto Co. ESOP Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- An auto company's current and former workers have asked a Delaware federal court to greenlight a $5.5 million deal to end a class action claiming Wilmington Trust violated federal benefits law when it let them pay too much for company stock while overseeing their employee stock ownership plan. Kristina Fink, a former Nation Safe Drivers claims manager and senior investigator, sought the court's blessing of the pact with Wilmington Trust in a brief filed Monday, ahead of a final approval hearing in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case slated for Sept. 15. The workers claimed Wilmington Trust failed to protect their interests...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS