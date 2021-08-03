Netflix Says Dershowitz Epstein Doc Suit Targets Free Speech

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Netflix and the makers of a 2020 documentary miniseries about serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein launched counterclaims against Alan Dershowitz's defamation suit in Florida federal court Monday, saying the Harvard Law School professor's suit is "designed to chill speech on an issue of public interest." In nearly identical filings, Netflix and the creators of "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" contend that Dershowitz sued after he unsuccessfully tried to control how the four-part documentary series reported on Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre's accusations that she was also sexually assaulted by Dershowitz. The attorney's lawsuit is an attempt to stifle the filmmakers' free speech on...

