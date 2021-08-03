DC Circ. Orders FERC To Probe Enviro Impact Of Gas Projects

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission failed to properly review the climate change and environmental justice impacts of two proposed liquefied natural gas export projects planned for South Texas when the agency approved them in 2019. But a three-judge panel that heard the dispute brought by community and environmental groups stopped short of vacating the orders. The panel said it found it "reasonably likely" that FERC can redress the defects identified by explaining the projects' impacts on climate change and low-income minority communities, as well as its determinations of public interest and convenience under the Natural...

