Houston-Area School District Preserves Halt To Construction

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday sided with a Houston-area school district and affirmed a pause to construction adjacent to one of its schools that it claims is causing water to accumulate on the property, tossing arguments from developers that they didn't have a chance to weigh in. In a unanimous decision, the appeals court sided with Waller Independent School District and against Sienna Ranch Investments LLC and Broadway Construction LLC in a dispute involving the construction of an apartment complex adjacent to an elementary school. The companies had urged the appeals court to void the temporary injunction on the grounds...

