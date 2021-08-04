Third BigLaw Firm Headed To New Downtown Houston Tower

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP will be packing its bags and moving its Houston-based attorneys to a new office next year in a shiny new downtown building that it will share with fellow BigLaw firms Vinson & Elkins LLP and DLA Piper. Developers Hines and Ivanhoé Cambridge announced Tuesday that McGuireWoods signed an 11-year lease to occupy the 24th floor of a 47-story building in downtown Houston known as Texas Tower. The lease price wasn't disclosed. Though the building is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of this year, McGuireWoods isn't moving in until June 2022, according to the developers. The new location...

