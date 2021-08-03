Enviro Group Denied Win Over 'Lethargic' Cleanup Of Pa. Site

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- An environmental group hasn't proven that Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection unreasonably delayed the cleanup of groundwater pollution at a former Philadelphia-area industrial site, a Pennsylvania appeals court said Tuesday, finding disputed issues of fact remain that prevent it from ordering regulators to move forward with an interim cleanup plan. Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court said that while the regional environmental advocacy group Delaware Riverkeeper Network alleges the state Department of Environmental Protection put off cleaning up pollution at the former Bishop Tube facility for years, there exist issues of fact regarding what the state has actually done to remediate the site. The Delaware Riverkeeper...

