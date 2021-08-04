Drug Price Checker Replies To Pharma Group's Counterclaims

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- PharmacyChecker.com responded to counterclaims brought by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy in its suit over an alleged conspiracy to shut the drug price checking website out of the market, arguing that the association's claims of economic or reputational injury don't hold water. In a premotion letter dated Monday, PharmacyChecker.com said NABP's claim that it used "two simultaneous but intertwined campaigns" to mislead consumers and harm NABP's reputation fail to prove that the association sustained injury. NABP filed the counterclaims in May, consisting of a Lanham Act false advertising claim and derivative unfair competition claims under New York and D.C....

