NY High Court Explores Whether Daily Fantasy Is Gambling

By Zachary Zagger (October 5, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- New York's highest court on Tuesday hammered a lawyer for the state over whether daily fantasy sports contests like those offered by DraftKings and FanDuel are gambling, raising doubts about the constitutionality of the 2016 law legalizing the contests. Judges for the New York Court of Appeals pressed Senior Assistant Solicitor General Victor Paladino on how daily fantasy contests, or DFS, which are based on the real-life performances of athletes, are different from bets on the performances of the athletes and how they differ from other gambling that involves skill, like poker. The state high court is reviewing a challenge to New...

