Gallery, Trust Seek OK Of $936K Award Over Bourgeois Spider

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan art gallery and a trust for French-American artist Louise Bourgeois are asking a New York federal court to enforce a nearly $1 million arbitral award they won after a dispute with a Danish art advisory over the sale of one of her famous spider sculptures. Gallery Cheim & Read LLC and the trustees of the Louise Bourgeois Revocable Living Trust petitioned the court Monday to confirm the $935,983 awarded on June 22 by Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services Inc., a private provider of arbitration and mediation services, saying a neutral and qualified arbitrator issued the award after dismissing all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS