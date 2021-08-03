Pa. Roadwork Firm Inks $20M Plea Deal In Wage Theft Case

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A major contractor for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation agreed Tuesday to pay more than $20 million in restitution after pleading no contest to charges that it failed to pay full prevailing wages on projects the firm was tapped to handle dating back to 2015. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said during a press conference that the deal, which he cast as the largest restitution award in a criminal prevailing wage case in U.S. history, would result in payments to nearly 1,300 former Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. workers who he said were cheated out of pay and retirement benefits. "Because this...

