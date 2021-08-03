NTIA Readies For Launch Of $268M Minority Broadband Pilot

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has $268 million to put to use connecting communities of color to the internet, and it's ready to start accepting applications for the pilot program, the agency said Tuesday. Tribal and historically Black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions have until the first of December to apply for a grant that can be used for a slew of broadband-related things, including buying services and equipment, paying for educational and remote instruction, and hiring IT employees. The funds will come from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program, which U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said...

