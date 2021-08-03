Ligado Says Gov't Has Pattern Of Support For 5G Plan

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Major federal agencies initially signed off on Ligado Networks' plan to build a wireless network in the L-band satellite airwaves nearly a decade ago, Ligado told the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday, indicating that the underlying facts supporting Ligado's project have not changed despite recent pushback. Covington & Burling LLP's Gerard Waldron, who represents Ligado, told the FCC in a lobbying filing that a slew of agencies comprising the Interdepartment Radio Advisory Committee had no problem with Ligado repurposing most of the L-Band for mobile transmissions in 2013, according to a newly-made-public memo. If anything, the plan has only improved since then,...

