Shippers Can Face Theft Claims In AIG's Lost IPhone Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Cellular device supplier Brightstar has escaped a suit brought by an American International Group Inc. unit over undelivered iPhones, after a Texas federal judge ruled that two other suppliers must still face claims that they improperly took possession of the phones. U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr said Tuesday that although Brightstar was registered for business in Texas, and the state was the intended destination of the iPhones, his court didn't have jurisdiction over the supplier because the title and risk of loss occurred outside Texas. However, the judge ruled that two other suppliers couldn't fully avoid National Union Fire Insurance Co. of...

