Squire Patton Adds GE Aviation's Ex-CCO, Deputy GC

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has tapped a former GE Aviation chief compliance officer and deputy general counsel to join its litigation practice group, the firm said Tuesday. W. Breck Weigel will work for Squire Patton out of its Cincinnati office after an 11-year stint for GE Aviation, an operating unit of General Electric Co. Weigel told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that his experience at GE Aviation allows him to work on a global level and be at the center of the litigation unit's activity. "Working for a public company is really intense, working for law firms can be intense, but just...

