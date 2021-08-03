BMW Buyers Nab Initial OK For Oil-Guzzling Engine Deal

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal magistrate judge on Monday gave the initial thumbs-up to a deal resolving proposed class claims that a newer version of BMW's N63 model automobile engines has the same oil-guzzling defect that resulted in a previous class action settlement. U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel granted preliminary approval to the settlement, which calls for current BMW owners of cars less than 10 years old or with less than 120,000 miles can get two free quarts of oil for top-offs between oil changes, can receive up to three free oil consumption tests, and after one failed test, BMW can...

