Judge Says He Is 'Done' With ICE's 'Nonsense' Redactions

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta threatened U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with sanctions ahead of a hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon if the agency doesn't "stop wasting everybody's time" with "unbelievable" and "nonsense" redactions in a Freedom of Information Act suit. The judge's words were recorded in a court transcript of last week's hearing published Tuesday by the FOIA Project, a program of Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. TRAC's co-directors filed the present FOIA suit against ICE back in 2014. Seven years later, Judge Mehta accused ICE of attempting to relitigate the case by disregarding his order to produce...

