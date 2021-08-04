Chevron Claims Saudi Heirs Created Fake Article To Aid Case

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Chevron has accused Saudi families of inventing a newspaper to fabricate press coverage defending their $17.9 billion award over land leases, telling the Ninth Circuit that an article "regurgitates word-for-word" their arguments Heirs of the late Sheikhs Abdullah Al-Solaiman Al-Hamdan and Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Oarqani have been trying to confirm the International Arbitration Center award against Chevron since 2018 and are trying to overturn a California federal judge's refusal to confirm it. Chevron slammed the heirs in its Tuesday response to the family's request to use a Saudi Sun article for the appeal, claiming the "unauthenticated and unsourced" article is an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS