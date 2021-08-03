Renovate America Files $750K Ch. 11 Deal With Former Officer

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt home improvement project lender Renovate America Inc. submitted a settlement Wednesday to a federal Delaware court that would resolve a dispute with a former executive over $763,000 in unpaid stock redemption obligations he says he is owed. In its filings, Renovate America said former officer Dean Hollander agreed to accept $10,000 from an escrow account that holds $763,180 set aside to pay a stock redemption installment payment, with the remaining funds reverting to the debtor's estate. In exchange, Hollander will seek to dismiss a California state court action he commenced over the redemption funds and will withdraw his proofs of...

