1st Circ. Clears Maine Public TV Law Over Industry Challenge

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A Maine law regulating public access television stations doesn't overstep federal rules for local cable providers, the First Circuit said Tuesday in affirming the state's win over an industry group. In a detailed opinion penned by U.S. Circuit Judge David J. Barron, the appeals panel agreed with a lower court's opinion that the four provisions in Maine's 2019 law qualify as consumer protection statutes and therefore are valid unless "specifically preempted" by the federal Cable Act. The provisions allow a municipality to have cable providers offer the public access channels in high-definition, carry them on channels adjacent to other local channels,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS