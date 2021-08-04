Real Estate Rumors: Grand Peak, Harry Einhorn, RAL

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Multiple entities managed by investors Jacques Schmidt and Abraham Weber have purchased a West Palm Beach, Florida, senior living facility for $41.4 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for Uptown 22, a 252-unit complex at 2210 N. Australian Ave., and the seller is an entity affiliated with Colorado-based Grand Peak Properties, according to the report. Developer Harry Einhorn has leased 5,000 square feet in Brooklyn to an unnamed day care center, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The 10-year lease is for space at 348 13th St. in Park Slope, and asking rent for the space was $50...

