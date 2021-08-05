American Airlines Unit Ducks Worker's Post-2016 BIPA Claims

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has limited the years for which a former American Airlines unit's employee can pursue federal claims that the airline's time-tracking practices violated her biometric privacy, saying union agreements block her from pursuing claims of violations past 2016. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood said Tuesday that former Envoy Air employee Maysoun Abudayyeh can pursue relief for alleged biometric privacy violations only up to 2016, when her union and the airline began entering express agreements in their path to establishing a finalized collective bargaining agreement. The contract between Envoy and Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO wasn't final until 2019,...

