Restaurant Conglomerate Loses $50M NY Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan judge tossed a $50 million COVID-19 coverage lawsuit brought against Westport Insurance Corp. by the owner of 54 restaurants in the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates, saying during a virtual hearing Wednesday that the company hasn't alleged any physical damage to its property. In dismissing the August 2020 complaint brought by Consolidated Restaurant Operations Inc., New York Supreme Court Justice Jennifer G. Schecter joined a chorus of state and federal judges in the Empire State who've ruled that the presence of coronavirus particles at an insured business does not equal physical loss. CRO's lawsuit, initially filed in Westchester...

