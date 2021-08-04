Fed. Circ. Backs Albright In Google And Apple Transfer Cases

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday stood by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's decision not to transfer patent litigation against Apple and Google out of the Western District of Texas, although the panel was hesitant to fully sign off on his decision-making. The appeals court rejected a pair of mandamus petitions from the tech giants, which had each been accused of infringement in Judge Albright's court and had hoped to move its case to the Northern District of California. In each case, U.S. Circuit Judge Jimmie V. Reyna wrote a nonprecedential order noting flaws in the lower court's reasoning but overall keeping...

