FCC Reveals New Cost Estimates For Replacing Chinese Tech

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has issued its final estimates for how much it's going to cost to replace communications technology made by Chinese companies deemed a national security threat, and software company Mavenir is happy with the new numbers. It lauded the agency Wednesday for "correcting inaccurate cost estimates in the price catalog for the rip and replace program," to show that replacing the technology with open radio access network, or open RAN, architecture is actually cheaper than replacing the tech with the traditional system, in which hardware and software components are wedded together. Up to 40% cheaper, according to the...

