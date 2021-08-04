Fed. Circ. Tells US To Stop Dodging WWII Era Cleanup Bill

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's ruling that the U.S. owes Shell Oil Co. and other companies about $1.6 million in costs related to the cleanup of a California site polluted by aviation fuel produced for World War II. Taking an exasperated tone, the unanimous three-judge panel noted this was the fourth time it has been asked to step into the dispute, and rejected the U.S. Department of Justice's argument that the principle of res judicata, which precludes claims from being relitigated based on the same or new arguments raised in another proceeding, applied in this case....

