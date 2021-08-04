C.R. Bard Implant Called 'Ticking Time Bomb' At Trial Open

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (August 4, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a retired carpenter implanted with C.R. Bard's clot-stopping vein filter told a federal jury as the trial opened Wednesday that the filter broke, sending metal shards into his lungs and creating "a ticking time bomb in his body," while the company's counsel countered that the man knew the risks. Francis Laloli's counsel, Ben C. Martin of Martin Baughman PLLC, told a California jury panel of nine men and one woman that pieces of the metal filter have punctured his client's veins and traveled to his heart and lung. He said the metal fragments are now unretrievable and pieces of...

