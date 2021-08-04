GAO Says Pentagon Must Improve Trafficking Oversight

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Contracting officers in the U.S. Army and Navy were largely unaware of their oversight responsibilities related to combating human trafficking within defense contractors' overseas missions, affecting efforts to clamp down on the practice, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday. The federal government has a "zero tolerance" policy toward human trafficking, but the use of trafficked workers to do work on federal contracts carried out overseas, including on U.S. Department of Defense contracts, continues to persist, in part because of a lack of related oversight and reporting, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in its report. "We recommend that DOD issue guidance,...

