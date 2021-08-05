2nd Circ. Told To Toss Law Firm's RICO Appeal

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Several of the roughly 50 health care businesses that a New York law firm has accused of carrying out a check-cashing scheme in its name asked the Second Circuit to reject the firm's appeal of a dismissal, saying the firm failed to show racketeering. The businesses, which include an acupuncture practice, rehab facility and chiropractor, said in their opening briefs this week that they were accused of cashing only one, two or three checks made out to Petroff Amshen LLP, not enough to show a "pattern of racketeering activity" under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. In its suit, Petroff...

