Former NFL Investor Headed For 2022 Crypto Fraud Trial

Law360, New York (August 4, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday set a provisional 2022 trial date for former NFL investor Reggie Fowler, who stands accused of running a shadow bank that processed hundreds of millions of dollars in unregulated transactions for cryptocurrency exchanges. During a morning teleconference, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter said the trial is tentatively scheduled to proceed in February, but he noted that the proceedings may be delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, which leave the ultimate scheduling of trials up to a committee of judges. While trials have been proceeding amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the Southern District of New York,...

