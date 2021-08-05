Widow Gets Another Shot At Asbestos Wrongful Death Claims

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has sent back to trial a woman's wrongful death suit alleging Thomas Dee Engineering Co. Inc. negligently exposed her husband to asbestos when he performed repairs on a U.S. Navy ship, finding that the trial judge was wrong to ignore her expert's declaration that he could have been exposed to lingering fibers in the air. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the panel reversed a summary judgment that ended Beth Harris's claims against Thomas Dee Engineering, saying it misinterpreted state precedent on how to deal with an expert's declaration that conflicts with his deposition. According to the suit,...

