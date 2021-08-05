Cricket Customers Win Nationwide Class Cert. In 4G RICO Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday certified a nationwide class of hundreds of thousands of Cricket Wireless customers on claims that the cellular service provider violated racketeering laws by falsely advertising nationwide, unlimited 4G/LTE service, rejecting Cricket's argument that certification should be denied because putative class members didn't share a uniform experience. AT&T subsidiary Cricket tried to establish that the putative class members had different experiences with the wireless service, but U.S. District Judge William Alsup underlined that the commonality and predominance standards for certification do not require the customers to have identical encounters right before they were harmed. "In this...

