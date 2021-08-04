Businessman Charged With $250M PDVSA Bribery Scheme

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Miami businessman was arrested in Florida and charged Wednesday with bribing Venezuelan officials in exchange for $250 million worth of contracts from state-controlled energy company Petroleos de Venezuela SA and state-controlled food company Corporacion de Abastecimiento y Servicios Agricola, or CASA. Syrian national Naman Wakil conspired with others from 2010 through 2017 to bribe Corporacion de Abastecimiento y Servicios Agricola, or CASA, officials and officials at joint ventures between Petroleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, and various foreign companies in Venezuela's oil belt, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. "Wakil allegedly paid these bribes to obtain at least $250 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS