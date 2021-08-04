Odonate Therapeutics Can't Beat Investor Suit Over Drug Trial

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can't shake a proposed securities class action accusing the pharmaceutical company of misleading investors by concealing information on a trial for a chemotherapy agent in development, after a California federal judge on Wednesday found that Odonate shareholders sufficiently alleged the company misled them. U.S. District Judge Marilyn L. Huff ruled in her 17-page order that the investors' allegations — which claim that Odonate failed to disclose an emergency protocol change for its trial, yet still held two additional public offerings afterward to fundraise — sufficiently pled "a strong inference" that the company intentionally omitted or made materially misleading...

