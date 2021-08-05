Mintz Group Hires Ex-Federal Prosecutor In NY, NJ As GC

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Mintz Group has added a litigator who previously served as a federal prosecutor in New Jersey and New York as its general counsel, the investigative and due diligence services firm has announced. Patricia Astorga will be responsible for Mintz Group's risk management, legal and compliance matters, the firm announced Wednesday. She will be based in New York and oversee outside counsel and Esther Rhee, Mintz Group's associate general counsel. Astorga previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey and the Western District of New York, working on matters such as health care fraud, drug conspiracies, money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS