Court Mulls Sliding Scale For Fees In Chicken Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Illinois federal judge overseeing price-fixing litigation against major broiler chicken producers said he's considering awarding fees on a sliding scale as class counsel seeks an interim payment of $57 million in attorney fees from a $155 million settlement. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin, when granting final approval in June for a combined deal reached by a group of broiler chicken buyers and Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride, held off on approving a bid by class counsel for that interim fee payment and for litigation expenses of $4.5 million, saying he may need more information before making a decision. In a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS