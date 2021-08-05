Drone Store Asks DC Circ. To Nix FAA Remote ID Drone Rule

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A drone retailer has urged the D.C. Circuit to overturn a Federal Aviation Administration rule requiring small drones to be remotely identifiable, arguing that it unconstitutionally infringes on privacy rights and goes beyond the agency's regulatory authority. The FAA's Remote Identification of Unmanned Aircraft rule, finalized in January, ignored both a congressional mandate to consult with outside groups and relevant comments from the public, said a brief filed Wednesday by RaceDayQuads LLC and its owner, Tyler Brennan. The brief also said the FAA didn't explain why the rule is justified on safety grounds or how the agency has the authority to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS