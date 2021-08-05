5th Circ. Kills Airline Workers' Hearing Loss Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to keep alive a lawsuit by United Airlines flight attendants claiming a plane's smoke alarm caused permanent hearing loss, finding that they "squandered" their chance to follow the lower court's orders when it came to establishing jurisdiction. The appellate court on Wednesday affirmed a federal Texas judge's decision to dismiss Lee Marvin Sanders' and Matthew Sodrok's 2018 lawsuit against Boeing Co., Kidde Technologies Inc. and Jamco America Inc. The plaintiffs failed to establish subject-matter jurisdiction by not properly saying in which state they were "domiciled." They also failed to name the principal places of business for the...

