NASA Subcontractor Guilty Of Faking Woman-Owned Status

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Virginia has convicted the former general manager of a NASA subcontractor for obtaining $6 million worth of work by saying that his business was woman-owned when it wasn't. The jury in Alexandria convicted Florida resident Kevin Neal Smith on Tuesday of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of substantive wire fraud with regard to work for two NASA prime contractors, Jacob Technology and Vencore, which are not accused of any wrongdoing in this case. Smith, who was acquitted on one substantive wire fraud count, "compromised the integrity of the contracting process," said Acting U.S. Attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS